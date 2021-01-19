Advertisement

Jan 2022 trial set for Richard Hirth

The last remaining suspect in a 2015 murder for hire has a trial date set for 2022.
Richard Hirth
Richard Hirth(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Richard Hirth,40, is accused of being hired by Jonathan Klinetobe to stab his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Rehfeld to death.

Hirth’s case has centered around his competency.

In court, Jan. 19 defense attorneys for Hirth said with the length of time the trial is expected to run as well as giving the state a chance to hire experts to review the competency exams that both defense and state requested a trial date in January of 2022.

Judge Heidi Linngren blocked off the month of January, beginning on the 3rd until the end of the month for the trial.

