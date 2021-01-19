Advertisement

Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help

‘We can exert some control over our mental and physical health’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re still waiting your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you have time to boost your body’s response to it.

A new study in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science suggests your mental and physical health can affect how your body reacts.

“Ironically, the pandemic itself is fueling a lot of these risk factors for poor vaccine response,” according to Annelise Madison, an Ohio State researcher and lead author of the study.

The research focused on different vaccines over the past 30 years. It found self-care is key to vaccine efficacy.

“These risk factors including stress, depression, loneliness, poor health behaviors can impact the side effects to the vaccine,” Madison said. “They can impact the amount of time it takes to develop immunity to COVID-19.”

Poor mental and physical health may also shorten the time in which the vaccine works, according to the researcher.

But she says focusing on things like getting good sleep or even exercising within 24 hours of getting a COVID shot can boost its response.

“I think it’s a helpful and hopeful message that even in this time when there’s so much out of our control, that we can exert some control over our mental and physical health,” Madison said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
UPDATE: Drivers experience minor injuries after Sturgis I-90 pileup
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office

Latest News

This photo made available by the U.S. National Archives shows a portion of the first page of...
Sales of US Constitution topped 1 million during Trump years
President-elect Joe Biden travels to Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump works during...
Biden to DC as Trump plans pardons
President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates...
Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock and Ossoff’s Senate wins
Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden attended a send-off event in Delaware before...
Biden gets emotional during speech before inauguration
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration