Education official talks Noem’s proposed changes to curriculum

Gov. Noem talking at State of the State address.
Gov. Noem talking at State of the State address.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem is proposing changes to courses on history and civics for K-12 students.

The Governor laid out the ideas in her State of the State, saying she wanted to focus on South Dakota and American history and how “the US is the greatest country in the history of the world.”

According to WNAX in Yankton, the Executive Director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, Wade Pogany, said the board is trying to figure out what will actually change. Governor Noem appropriated funds for this in her budget address.

“Will there be some kind of change in the curriculum or in the state’s standards I should say? And you know the social studies standards come up for review this summer. So the timing is good. Secondly, what does it mean that we look at history and civics? I don’t know what that new focus, the new objective really looks like yet. And I think third, we can always use materials. The schools are always trying to find good materials but how is it different than what we have now?” Pogany said.

He said schools shouldn’t be alarmed and should continue watching to see how this develops. Pogany said there’s nothing wrong with teaching kids civics and government, but schools already do that. So he wants to find out how the Governor’s proposed changes things.

