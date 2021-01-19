Community COVID-19 vaccination stays on course entering phase 1D

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The COVID-19 vaccine was developed in less than a year, which some have raised as a cause for concern.

But Scott Peterson, a pharmacist at Monument Health says there is minimal cause for concern as all of the testing phases were complete, but some were done simultaneously.

Peterson says there have been some cases of mild reactions to the vaccine, but overwhelmingly, there are no side effects.

He stresses the importance of picking the proper time and place to vaccinate the community.

But the distribution of this vaccine does pose some challenges. Because the vaccine comes in a limited supply and there are multiple manufacturers and doses vaccinating a community for COVID-19 takes time and requires control.

”This is not like the flu vaccine where we distribute the vaccine practically everywhere,” Peterson explained. “This needs to be controlled much more.”

South Dakota healthcare systems are moving into a part of phase 1D of the vaccination plan, which vaccinates people who are ages 80 and older who are not living in long-term care facilities, people who are receiving dialysis, cancer patients, transplant recipients and congregant living residents.

