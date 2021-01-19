Breezy and Cool Today, but Warmer on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brisk northwest winds will continue at times today with partly cloudy skies. A few snow flurries are also possible from time to time, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be near normal, in the 30s.

Warmer air moves in for Wednesday. We’ll see sunny skies and highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

But cold, Canadian air arrives later Thursday on into the weekend. Some light snow can be expected on Saturday with highs mostly in the 20s this weekend.

