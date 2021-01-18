Advertisement

South Dakota reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases Monday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 105,659; of those 99,379 cases have recovered. Active cases decreased by 49 to 4,613.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,667.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Monday to 203. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 7.4% of the state’s hospital beds and 15.9% of ICU beds. Officials say 43% of hospital beds and 47% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 6,082 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to health officials, 47,292 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Authorities respond to accident involving more than 10 vehicles near Sturgis
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
(KOTA TV)
Rapid City man arrested, accused of abusing a child
Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave

Latest News

Members of a variety of student organizations have been volunteering to collect food and cash...
School of Mines students give back for MLK Day
Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his...
Mayor proclaims January 18th MLK Day at prayer event
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Authorities respond to accident involving more than 10 vehicles near Sturgis
The Autism Society of the Black Hills reimagined going to the movies for families and people on...
Autism Society of the Black Hills creates sensory-friendly movie environment
Rapid City Counseling Trauma Group
Rapid City Counseling Announces Trauma Group