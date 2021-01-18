Advertisement

Rapid Valley structure fire reignites shortly after crews leave

Rapid Valley fire reignites
Rapid Valley fire reignites(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fire in Rapid Valley overnight reignited this morning.

The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1300 block of Ennen Drive at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a free-burning fire on the interior of a residence, detached garage and extending into the yard. The fire was contained to the structure of the origin.

Then this afternoon, Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey says crews had left five minutes before the fire reignited.

Harvey says this is very rare for a fire to reignite but the wind, amount of material left in the structure, as well as unburned parts of the structure will be looked at in the investigation.

No injuries were reported from either response to the fire.

This investigation is ongoing, we’ll provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Authorities respond to accident involving more than 10 vehicles near Sturgis
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
(KOTA TV)
Rapid City man arrested, accused of abusing a child

Latest News

Members of a variety of student organizations have been volunteering to collect food and cash...
School of Mines students give back for MLK Day
Mayor Steve Allender presented a proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his...
Mayor proclaims January 18th MLK Day at prayer event
Law enforcement and first responders are on-scene at an accident involving more than 10...
Authorities respond to accident involving more than 10 vehicles near Sturgis
The Autism Society of the Black Hills reimagined going to the movies for families and people on...
Autism Society of the Black Hills creates sensory-friendly movie environment
Rapid City Counseling Trauma Group
Rapid City Counseling Announces Trauma Group