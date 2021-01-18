Mild and dry mid-week, colder for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be expired at 5pm Monday. Clipper system that brought a round of snow for the Black Hills is continuing to provide much needed moisture for NE Wyoming and western South Dakota. Some areas in the higher elevations of the Black Hills received up to 7 inches of snow, and other areas saw anywhere from 1-3 inches. Roads will be slick this evening, especially in the Black Hills and in the foothills. Use caution if heading outdoors tonight.

Snow will begin to taper off early Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Mild and breezy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon with a ridge of high pressure moving into the region.

Much colder air moves in from Canada on Friday, holding temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s, and we could be seeing another round of snow late Friday and early Saturday for Rapid City and the southeastern plains. We will be keeping an eye on this system, but light accumulations are expected as of now. A cloudy and dreary weekend on tap with temperatures well below average.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.