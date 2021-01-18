Lemmon fire contained Sunday night

LEMMON, S.D. (KOTA) - The 20,000-acre fire that burned near the North Dakota-South Dakota border was reported as 100% contained Sunday evening.

According to the Lemmon Fire Department, the fire was contained at 5:27 p.m. on Jan. 17. No fatalities resulted from the fire, but two firefighters experienced injuries. It is estimated that the blaze burned 15,000-20,000 acres

Shane Penfield, Lemmon Fire Department fire marshal said if it weren’t for the training and leadership exhibited, the results of the fire would “have been drastically different.”

“Due to the training of local fire departments, assistance of other agencies and individuals, and the experience and leadership of the Incident Commander, the loss of property – while devastating – was contained to a minimum considering the circumstances.

Smoke might be visible for a few days as livestock manure, shelterbelts and rubbish sites continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the on-going investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.