Advertisement

Lemmon fire contained Sunday night

Lemmon Fire
Lemmon Fire(Hope Klein)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEMMON, S.D. (KOTA) - The 20,000-acre fire that burned near the North Dakota-South Dakota border was reported as 100% contained Sunday evening.

According to the Lemmon Fire Department, the fire was contained at 5:27 p.m. on Jan. 17. No fatalities resulted from the fire, but two firefighters experienced injuries. It is estimated that the blaze burned 15,000-20,000 acres

Shane Penfield, Lemmon Fire Department fire marshal said if it weren’t for the training and leadership exhibited, the results of the fire would “have been drastically different.”

“Due to the training of local fire departments, assistance of other agencies and individuals, and the experience and leadership of the Incident Commander, the loss of property – while devastating – was contained to a minimum considering the circumstances.

Smoke might be visible for a few days as livestock manure, shelterbelts and rubbish sites continue to burn within the perimeter of the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and North Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the on-going investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
(KOTA TV)
Rapid City man arrested, accused of abusing a child
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
Pennington County 911 receives hundreds of calls a day with many of them accidental
Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one

Latest News

Group 1D will be administered COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office
Fire officials talk as firefighters prepare to enter an Ennen Drive residence in Rapid Valley,...
Firefighters limit structure fire to single home
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol