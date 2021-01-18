Advertisement

Firefighters limit structure fire to single home

Fire officials talk as firefighters prepare to enter an Ennen Drive residence in Rapid Valley,...
Fire officials talk as firefighters prepare to enter an Ennen Drive residence in Rapid Valley, S.D. to extinguish the flames inside on Jan. 18, 2021. The blaze caused light-to-moderate smoke and fire damage to the home, but fire crews managed to stop the flames from spreading to other buildings.(Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By Aniysa Mapp and Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire crews stopped a structure fire from spreading throughout a neighborhood.

Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Ennen Drive late Sunday.

Firefighters found a free-burning fire inside the residence and a detached garage upon arrival. The fire also ignited parts of home’s lawn, but firefighters extinguished the flames before they could spread to other buildings.

The blaze caused light-to-moderate smoke and fire damage to the home. The American Red Cross’ Black Hills Chapter is assisting the homeowners for 48 hours after the response. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Agencies Responding:

Pennington County 911, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, West River Electric, Rapid Valley Water District, American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota, South Dakota Fire Marshall and the Pennington County Fire Service.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
(KOTA TV)
Rapid City man arrested, accused of abusing a child
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
Pennington County 911 receives hundreds of calls a day with many of them accidental
Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one

Latest News

Group 1D will be administered COVID-19 vaccine Monday in South Dakota
Lemmon Fire
Lemmon fire contained Sunday night
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office
The South Dakota National Guard were part of an increased security presence at the South Dakota...
Prayer march takes place at South Dakota State Capitol