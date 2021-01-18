A Windy Start to the Week; Colder by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level trough will bring gusty winds and some snow showers today. Some roads are slippery, so be careful when you head out.

Calmer weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with less wind. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs well on up into the 40s.

Much colder Canadian air starts to filter into the northern plains this weekend. Some light snow will be possible with the arrival of the cold air, especially Friday night and Saturday. This colder pattern will stick around into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.