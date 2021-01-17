Advertisement

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect until Monday afternoon

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tracking wintry weather this evening ahead of our next clipper system that will bring heavy snow accumulations to portions of the Black Hills. Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Sunday 5p until Monday 5p for the Wyoming Black Hills and the northern Black Hills. Snow accumulations as high as 8 inches will be possible for the northern Hills. Total snow accumulations of 6-10″ likely within warning areas. Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of the Black Hills in SD and in NE Wyoming from 5p Sunday until 5p Monday. Total snow accumulations of 1-4 inches possible for the Wyoming plains and those in the Black Hills. Travel will be impacted late this evening into the overnight hours along the interstate, so plan accordingly. Dangerous conditions likely with gusty northwest winds creating blowing snow and patchy snow on roads.

Clipper moves off late Monday evening, clearing us out for Tuesday. Mild are returns Wednesday, but we will see breezy conditions through much of the afternoon. Temperatures will be near average for the first part of the week, but a colder air mass moves in for the end of the week into next weekend. Rapid City and the southern plains could be seeing their turn for snow next week with our next upper level disturbance moving into the region. Will have more details towards the middle of the week.

Stay safe, and as always, stay healthy.

