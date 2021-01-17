Advertisement

Springsteen, Miranda set for inaugural gala

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up...
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and rockers Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who will highlight a prime-time virtual celebration televised Wednesday night after Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president.

Biden’s inaugural committee announced the lineup Sunday for “Celebrating America,” a multinetwork broadcast that the committee bills as a mix of stars and everyday citizens.

Miranda, who wrote and starred in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” will appear for a classical recitation. Musicians John Legend, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake, among others, will join Springsteen and Bon Jovi. Actresses Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria will act as hostesses, with former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also scheduled to appear.

The segments will include tributes to a UPS driver, a kindergarten teacher and Sandra Lindsey, the first American to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside a clinical trial.

The broadcast is in lieu of traditional inaugural balls. Biden plans still to be sworn in on the Capitol’s West Front, but with a scaled-down ceremony because of the coronavirus and tight security after the Jan. 6 violent insurrection on the Capitol as Congress convened to certify his victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
Las Vegas based convention FreedomFest coming to Rapid City
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
(KOTA TV)
Rapid City man arrested, accused of abusing a child
President-elect Joe Biden listens during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16,...
Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

Latest News

Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson's dog he brings to work.
The Rapid City Fire Department has a famous furry face at station one
What happens if you accidentally call 911?
Pennington County 911 receives hundreds of calls a day with many of them accidental
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce...
Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Vice President-elect Harris to resign her Senate seat Monday