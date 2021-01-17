Advertisement

Main Street Square celebrates local heroes for a free day on the ice rink

People ice skating.
People ice skating.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last few years officials from Main Street Square started a day called heroes day where first responders, military, and law enforcement got to spend a day on the ice rink in Downtown Rapid City.

And this year they are adding a new profession to the list of heroes, front line workers.

Bobbi Schaefbauer from Main Street Square says with everything going on, the organization wanted to give them all a free day on the ice for them and their families to have fun.

”I think we kind of took it all granted before we hit COVID and everything so being able to show our appreciation in a different way is something super important,” says Schaefbauer.

Main Street Square officials were happy to celebrate those in the community.

