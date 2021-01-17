Giant beetle in Custer goes up in flames

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past eight years, the Custer community has constructed a giant beetle, then burned it on Pageant Hill.

The Burning Beetle event is meant to raise awareness of the mountain pine beetle, and the damage it does to the forest.

Hank Fridell is the Coordinator of the event, and he says when the tradition began, the pine beetle infestation was an epidemic in the Black Hills.

”It was killing hundreds of thousands of trees, and for those of us who were landowners, we were having to deal with those dead trees, and the mess it was creating, and how it just changed the Black Hills National Forrest.”

One of the new features on the Beetle this year are models of the COVID-19 virus that burned with the beetle.

