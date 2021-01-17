Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Broccoli with Orange Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sometimes, the foods we need to eat can be rather boring. Why not find creative ways to jazz them up this year?

Here’s a fun way to jazz up broccoli: first, steam a pound of broccoli florets until tender. Set aside.

Mix a tablespoon of cornstarch with a half cup of orange juice in a small bowl. In a saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add cornstarch mixture along with a teaspoon of parsley flakes, a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, a tablespoon of orange zest, a half teaspoon of thyme, a half teaspoon of dried mustard and some freshly cracked black pepper. Also add another half cup of orange juice. Stir until thickened.

Pour sauce over broccoli. Garnish with orange slices, if desired.

