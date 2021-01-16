Advertisement

Snow and Wind for your Holiday Weekend

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Martin Luther King, Jr Birthday Holiday is looking nice… at least to start.

We are happy to let those winds die down and let the sunshine in. High pressure comes back for at least a day before the next disturbance makes a run at us on late Sunday.

Temperatures will remain on the normal side reaching the upper-30s to near 40° on both Saturday and Sunday. I wish I could say that the wind goes away, but the breezy conditions will turn into a stiff wind, not as bad as Wednesday and Thursday, but windy nevertheless. Northwest winds at 20-25mph will punctuate your Saturday.

Expect those clouds to thicken by the end of the day Sunday and a rain and snow mix moves in and then turns to all snow after midnight. Lows for Sunday night/Monday morning will hit the mid to high-20s.

On MLK Day, expect a mostly cloudy day with snow showers and a high of 38°.

