Advertisement

Fire crews face challenges when it comes to battling the blaze and the wind

By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two forces of nature coming together to pose a threat for western parts of South Dakota.

“So first of all wind doesn’t cause fires but it can cause trees to break power lines which can cause fires. But then once a fire’s actually established the wind pushes it across the landscape and the faster the wind, the faster the fire moves,” says South Dakota State Fire Meteorologist Darren Clabo.

Captain Tyler Powell from the Rapid City Fire Department says high winds can cause fires to spread ten times faster and can also disperse embers even further making these fires a challenge especially when paired with the dry conditions.

“The biggest thing with the high winds is it makes fighting grass fires extremely difficult for us, especially this time of year,” says Powell. “We haven’t had a whole lot of snow or moisture and we do have really tall, dried, cured out dead grass everywhere.”

It’s not just the grasslands where fire crews see a problem with high winds, it can also pose a challenge during structure fires.

“With high winds we really got to pay attention to what door that we’re going to be opening on a structure fire,” says Powell. “We can lose control of the building fairly quickly if we’re opening up the wrong door.”

Meaning if the wrong door is opened, the winds can feed the fire all the oxygen it needs.

Clabo says as of Friday the grassland fuels are still exposed, still dry, and still receptive to fire.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
After arresting a food delivery guy, one officer decided to complete the delivery.
One Rapid City Police Officer took a quick side job as a pizza delivery man
During her annual State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem stated her priority...
Gov. Kristi Noem requests $900,000 for education revamp
Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a...
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season is now open