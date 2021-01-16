Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the B.H. adapting to COVID-19 changes

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last year, almost every organization has been forced to adapt because of the pandemic, but what about volunteer groups who focus on in-person, one-to-one mentoring?

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills pairs volunteer mentors with kids in the area to serve as role models for the kids.

Events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills, Nicole Burdick, said the volunteers have taken it upon themselves to adjust and find accommodations to meet with their kids.

“So, we had those volunteers who decided to, instead of meeting once a week, one-on-one, for that one, two, three, four hours, we’re going to start Zooming on a consistent basis,” said Burdick. “And since we can’t meet face to face, we’re going to help you with your homework, we’re going to talk about school.”

Burdick said especially in times like these, it is important to never give up on each other, especially kids.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
After arresting a food delivery guy, one officer decided to complete the delivery.
One Rapid City Police Officer took a quick side job as a pizza delivery man
During her annual State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem stated her priority...
Gov. Kristi Noem requests $900,000 for education revamp
Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a...
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season is now open