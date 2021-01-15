Windy start to the holiday weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have seen winds over 70mph for about a day now, and we won’t see it subside for at least another day. We still have a High Wind Warning in place for the entire viewing area until noon Friday. Watch out for wind that puts us under the threat for high fire danger too.

The Rapid City Airport saw wind speeds that topped 69mph, and Cactus Flat, SD had howling winds past 71mph.

The very compact low has whipped up winds and even dropped the wind chills into the teens. Early morning hours are quite cold as well.

The sunshine came around and made the wind at least somewhat bearable. The sun stays once the winds subside. The long holiday weekend will see high pressure building back in and clear skies will prevail. Friday’s highs closer the low to mid 30s and mostly sunny. Then Saturday highs in the mid-40s with sun.

We are looking at a system that could drop some measurable snow on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We are going to watch it.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.