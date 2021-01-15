Advertisement

Windy Friday and Saturday, Snowy Sunday night

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last 2 days, extreme winds ripped through the Midwest bringing high wind warnings and blizzard warnings through its path. High wind warnings are beginning to expire in western South Dakota, but those from Ziebach county down to Bennett county, the warning will expire at 12pm Friday. Expect winds to subside heading into the evening hours, bringing a much easier night of sleep.

For the start of the weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised is there is a wind advisory in place. A few scattered snow showers late Friday and early Saturday morning, but another windy day on tap for Saturday. Winds do wane heading into Sunday, but another round of accumulating snow makes its way into the region late Sunday night into Monday. Heavier accumulations look to hold toward NE Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Off and on light snow showers throughout the day on Monday.

Temperatures look to be near to above average through the weekend and for much of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

Breezy
Snow and Wind for your Holiday Weekend
Some snow for the holiday weekend.
Wind and Snow for the Holiday Weekend
Scattered snow showers
Windy Friday and Saturday, Snow possible Sunday Night
Windy and cooler
Windy Start to the Holiday Weekend