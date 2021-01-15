Windy Friday and Saturday, Snowy Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last 2 days, extreme winds ripped through the Midwest bringing high wind warnings and blizzard warnings through its path. High wind warnings are beginning to expire in western South Dakota, but those from Ziebach county down to Bennett county, the warning will expire at 12pm Friday. Expect winds to subside heading into the evening hours, bringing a much easier night of sleep.

For the start of the weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised is there is a wind advisory in place. A few scattered snow showers late Friday and early Saturday morning, but another windy day on tap for Saturday. Winds do wane heading into Sunday, but another round of accumulating snow makes its way into the region late Sunday night into Monday. Heavier accumulations look to hold toward NE Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Off and on light snow showers throughout the day on Monday.

Temperatures look to be near to above average through the weekend and for much of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.