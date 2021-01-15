Advertisement

Tribal chairman says time to ‘mend’ relationship with state

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith is encouraging cooperation between Native Americans and...
Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith is encouraging cooperation between Native Americans and state government after a year of tension with Gov. Kristi Noem over measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith is encouraging cooperation between Native Americans and state government after a year of tension with Gov. Kristi Noem over measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In his State of the Tribes address to South Dakota lawmakers on Thursday, Faith struck a positive tone, emphasizing areas in which the government and tribes can find common ground, including law enforcement, addiction treatment and the common experience of deaths due to the pandemic.

The address at the beginning of the legislative session is delivered by one of the elected tribal leaders every year.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith, Jr. gives the State of the Tribes address to a joint assembly of lawmakers at 12:30 p.m. MST on Thursday in Pierre.

Posted by KOTA Territory News on Thursday, January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
After arresting a food delivery guy, one officer decided to complete the delivery.
One Rapid City Police Officer took a quick side job as a pizza delivery man
During her annual State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem stated her priority...
Gov. Kristi Noem requests $900,000 for education revamp
Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a...
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season is now open