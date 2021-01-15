Advertisement

PRCA Xtreme Bulls lineup announced

Sage Kimzey
Sage Kimzey(PRCA Photo by Dan Hubbell)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The lineup of contestants competing in Rodeo Rapid City’s PRCA Xtreme Bulls Riding event on Jan. 29.

Contestants include six-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey, recently crowned 2020 All-Around and Bull Riding World Champion Stetson Wright, along with 18 other Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, including some of South Dakota’s very best.

Rodeo Rapid City is a Sutton Rodeo production. Steve Sutton said the large entry numbers in part to the quality of livestock present at the event. Contestants will have the opportunity to not only compete on Sutton Rodeos’ award-winning bulls but will also see bulls from the Professional Bull Riders 2020 Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger.

“We were blown away by the number of entries for this event,” says Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “We had 180 of the PRCA’s very best enter and it took all day to get us down to these 40 guys. It really will be like another round of the NFR right here in Rapid City.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Xtreme Bulls at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 and can be purchase online at gotmine.com, by phone at 1-800-GOT-MINE or in person at The Monument box office.

For a full listing of events happening at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City from Jan. 29 through Feb. 6, please visit gotmine.com/roundup.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
After arresting a food delivery guy, one officer decided to complete the delivery.
One Rapid City Police Officer took a quick side job as a pizza delivery man
During her annual State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem stated her priority...
Gov. Kristi Noem requests $900,000 for education revamp
Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a...
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season is now open