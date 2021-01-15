PRCA Xtreme Bulls lineup announced

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The lineup of contestants competing in Rodeo Rapid City’s PRCA Xtreme Bulls Riding event on Jan. 29.

Contestants include six-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey, recently crowned 2020 All-Around and Bull Riding World Champion Stetson Wright, along with 18 other Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, including some of South Dakota’s very best.

Rodeo Rapid City is a Sutton Rodeo production. Steve Sutton said the large entry numbers in part to the quality of livestock present at the event. Contestants will have the opportunity to not only compete on Sutton Rodeos’ award-winning bulls but will also see bulls from the Professional Bull Riders 2020 Stock Contractor of the Year, Chad Berger.

“We were blown away by the number of entries for this event,” says Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “We had 180 of the PRCA’s very best enter and it took all day to get us down to these 40 guys. It really will be like another round of the NFR right here in Rapid City.”

Tickets are on sale now for the Xtreme Bulls at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 and can be purchase online at gotmine.com, by phone at 1-800-GOT-MINE or in person at The Monument box office.

For a full listing of events happening at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City from Jan. 29 through Feb. 6, please visit gotmine.com/roundup.

