Online filing for 2021 tax season now open

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tax filers are able to “free file” starting today. The service is available to anyone who makes an adjusted gross income of 72,000 dollars or less.

Taxes do not run through the internal revenue system (IRS) until February 12th. IRS spokesperson Karen Connelly says last year in South Dakota there were 10,416 users of free file, that’s up from 7,255 the year before.

“If people use the free filing or any tax filer right now, what will happen is the returns will be held until we open for filing season and then it will be electronically transferred and transmitted to us”

Due to the pandemic impact, this year if tax filers did not receive their economic stimulus payment or if they believe they got ab amount that is less then what they’re entitled too, they can file using IRS free file and any amount they argue will be given back in the form of a refund.

