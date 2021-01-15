Advertisement

Online filing for 2021 tax season now open

Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tax filers are able to “free file” starting today. The service is available to anyone who makes an adjusted gross income of 72,000 dollars or less.

Taxes do not run through the internal revenue system (IRS) until February 12th. IRS spokesperson Karen Connelly says last year in South Dakota there were 10,416 users of free file, that’s up from 7,255 the year before.

“If people use the free filing or any tax filer right now, what will happen is the returns will be held until we open for filing season and then it will be electronically transferred and transmitted to us”

Due to the pandemic impact, this year if tax filers did not receive their economic stimulus payment or if they believe they got ab amount that is less then what they’re entitled too, they can file using IRS free file and any amount they argue will be given back in the form of a refund.

https://www.irs.gov/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
After arresting a food delivery guy, one officer decided to complete the delivery.
One Rapid City Police Officer took a quick side job as a pizza delivery man
During her annual State of the State address Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem stated her priority...
Gov. Kristi Noem requests $900,000 for education revamp
Vitalant is giving people who donate blood the added benefit of finding out results from a...
Vitalant offers free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate blood
Tax filers can get a jump start on tax season.
Online filing for 2021 tax season is now open