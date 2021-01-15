Advertisement

Minneapolis council to try again with plan to replace police

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Minneapolis City Council members are preparing a new plan that seeks to replace the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are working on a proposal to create a new public safety department that removes the police department as a standalone department from the city charter.

The three are still working on their plan and expect to release it by the end of January, the Star Tribune reported. It would require voter approval.

Cunningham told the newspaper that the proposal might place oversight of the new department on par with many other city departments, giving the council legislative authority while the mayor would retain executive authority.

Mychal Vlatkovich, a spokesman for Mayor Jacob Frey, said the mayor had concerns about “clarity of command” but would review the proposal when it’s ready.

The city and police department have come under pressure to overhaul policing since Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died on May 25 after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Several council members tried and failed to eliminate the police department last year. Their proposal to form a new public safety unit was blocked when the city’s charter commission declined to advance the idea to the November ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

Richard Barnett, the man photographed in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot,...
House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi’s office halted
Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot
Mega Millions $750 million drawing
Mega Millions $750 million drawing
RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter