Advertisement

Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — It could be a profitable weekend for lucky lottery players as two of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will be on the line.

The winning numbers for the $750 million Mega Millions prize are 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and 15, according to the website. The numbers for the fifth-largest jackpot ever were drawn Friday night. On Saturday, players will have a chance at a $640 million Powerball prize, the eighth-largest jackpot.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be an estimated $550.6 million and for Powerball would be $478.7 million.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 302.5 million. For Powerball, it’s one in 292.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

Richard Barnett, the man photographed in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot,...
House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi’s office halted
Mega Millions $750 million drawing
Mega Millions $750 million drawing
RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter