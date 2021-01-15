Advertisement

Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2 million amid vaccine rollout

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It is roughly equivalent to the population of the Cleveland metropolitan area or the entire state of Nebraska.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months to hit 1 million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said the toll “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.”

“Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed,” he said.

In wealthy countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, millions of citizens have already been given some measure of protection with at least one dose of vaccine developed with revolutionary speed and quickly authorized for use.

But elsewhere, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground. Many experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil, which together account for about a quarter of the world’s deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
oahe dam prarie fire
UPDATE: Wind-driven fire near Pierre nearly contained
Smoke billows from a large wildfire near Lemmon.
2 firefighters injured battling massive wildfire near Lemmon

Latest News

Richard Barnett, the man photographed in Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot,...
House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi’s office halted
Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot
Mega Millions $750 million drawing
Mega Millions $750 million drawing
RCPD pizza
After making an arrest an RCPD officer delivers pizza
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
The Latest: Azar condemns Capitol riot in resignation letter