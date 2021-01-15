Advertisement

Fire burning near Lemmon

Lemmon fire
Lemmon fire(Kathy Johnson)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fire is burning west of Lemmon, SD, and moving Southeast as strong winds out of the Northwest are making the situation difficult for firefighters.

Highway 12 to the North Dakota border and 73 from Summerville to Lemmon are currently closed. The Perkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents south and east of Lemmon to be prepared to evacuate residents of Lemmon are not affected.

