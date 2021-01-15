Advertisement

Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories

Local pharmacist weighs in on coronavirus theories
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the course of last year, doctors were hesitant to release any information about coronavirus until all the facts were in. Making this a perfect opportunity for conspiracy theorists to release statements around the disease and the vaccine.

One of the most common theories has been microchipping individuals through the COVID-19 vaccine, all so the Government could track them. Kelli Shaw says that is false and misleading.

“ We’re certainly not going to keep up by microchipping people, it’s just not possible.”

Concerns over the MRNA vaccine has been making headlines as well, many theorists claiming the vaccine will alter your DNA. Shaw says all that means is that they’ve taken some genetic COVID from the virus and they’re putting a small amount into you to produce that immune response.

“ All that’s doing is it’s going to make a little protein, the same protein that COVID-19 would cause, then it goes away”

Fertility complications from receiving the vaccine is another popular myth, some women are skeptical about taking the vaccine if they are pregnant or If they are planning to have children in the future.

" The CDC is saying you can get the vaccine if you’re pregnant and you may want to, it’s a discussion between you and your doctor, but there’s nothing saying that while your actively pregnant and by saying that there’s no reason that down the road there’s going to be an issue like I said with the MRNA it’s not going into your DNA”

For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
A horse barn's roof caught wind - literally - after strong gusts stripped it from its frame...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
High winds seen in area.
Strong winds seen across KOTA Territory