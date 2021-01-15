Advertisement

15 additional COVID-19 deaths, 425 cases reported in South Dakota

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The coronavirus has claimed 15 more lives in South Dakota, according to Friday’s report from the Department of Health.

COVID-19 has claimed a total of 1,629 lives in South Dakota. Of the latest victims, one was in their 50s, two in their 60s, six in their 70s and six over the age of 80.

State health officials reported 425 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total known cases in the state to 104,937. Active cases increase by four to 4,732.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by 20 to 227.

The Department of Health reported a one-day test-positivity rate of 10.2% Friday, and a 14-day rate of 12.7%.

Officials say 44,057 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of over 2,300 from Thursday. South Dakota currently has the second-highest vaccination rate in the country (6,136 doses administered per everyone 100,000 people) - behind only West Virginia, according to the CDC.

