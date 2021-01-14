Advertisement

Spearfish remembers record-setting temperatures with Chinook Days

Spearfish’s second Chinook Days happens Jan. 16-23, 2021.
(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish is celebrating its record-setting temperature drops starting Saturday during Chinook days.

The weeklong event commemorates when Spearfish saw drastic temperature fluctuations during a cold snap in the Black Hills 78 years ago. On Jan. 22, 1943, temperatures in Spearfish dropped to -4 degrees. Then a southwesterly wind coming from Oregon, known as a Chinook, made its way through the Hills, bringing temperatures up to 45 degrees in about two minutes.

The Chinook died down, returning the temperature to a bitter -4. The temperature changes landed them two Guinness Book of World Records: one for the fastest temperature rise and one for the fastest temperature drop.

The Chinook celebration starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 with Big Hill Fat Fest. Skiing, snowshoeing and other winter activities are taking place at Big Hill Trailhead. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be a special screening of “The Mighty Ducks” in the parking lot at the Spearfish Recreation and Aquatic Center.

Crow Peak Brewing Company, Spearfish Brewing Company and Sawyer Brewing Company will serve their signature Chinook craft beers, brewed with Chinook Hops, throughout the week.

Friday is the 78th anniversary of the historic temperatures. At Matthew’s Opera House, a snow sculpting party will happen on the corner of East Hudson and Main Street.

More information can be found on the Chinook Days website.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
A horse barn's roof caught wind - literally - after strong gusts stripped it from its frame...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
High winds seen in area.
Strong winds seen across KOTA Territory