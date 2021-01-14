Advertisement

Severe high winds may cause power outages in Black Hills

Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont....
Residents woke up to strong winds, and even power outages in Rapid City, Custer, and Edgemont. Gusts hit as high as 70 mph in certain parts of the Black Hills region.(Nick Nelson)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Energy customers may experience intermittent power outages due to high winds across the Black Hills.

Wednesday evening, severe winds started blowing through the Black Hills. Outage updates can be found in the customer portal or on the Black Hills Energy Facebook page.

Here are tips to stay safe during an unexpected outage:

  • If your power goes out, see if your neighbors have power. If they do, check your home for blown fuses or a tripped circuit breaker.
  • If your neighbors don’t have power or if you can’t locate the problem, contact us immediately by calling our emergency number at 1-800-890-5554.
  • If you see damaged outdoor electric power equipment, please contact us at 1-800-890-5554.
  • If you are outdoors, never touch or attempt to pick up a fallen powerline. Assume any downed power line is energized.
  • During an outage, unplug the sensitive computer and electronic equipment or protect them with a high-quality surge protector.
  • Leave a lamp, electric radio or your portable mobile computer/phone device on so you know when service is restored.
  • For long power outages do not open your refrigerator or freezer more than necessary. Undisturbed food will remain frozen in most freezers for 12 to 48 hours.
  • Do not use charcoal grills to heat your home or cook indoors. Dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.
  • If you use a portable generator, follow the manufacturer’s safety and operating guidelines. Be sure to operate the generator in a well-ventilated area. Never operate it indoors or in your garage. Again, dangerous carbon monoxide fumes can build up and cause injury or death.
  • Because carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless, have a carbon monoxide detector with fresh batteries installed to warn you of potentially dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
A horse barn's roof caught wind - literally - after strong gusts stripped it from its frame...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
High winds seen in area.
Strong winds seen across KOTA Territory