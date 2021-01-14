Representatives weigh in on historic impeachment vote

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Trump makes history Wednesday-- as the only U.S. President impeached twice.

The House of Representatives heard an article of impeachment Wednesday, charging Trump with “high crimes and misdemeanors” over the violence that took place at the Capitol last week.

The House voted 232-179 to impeach the President, including 10 Republicans.

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson voted against, but Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney voted for impeachment in the House of Representatives.

“Frankly, I think a snap impeachment, without any hearings denies the President some pretty basic due process rights,” said Representative Dusty Johnson (R- S.D.) “If we’re going to accuse someone of violating the constitution, it seems like we should be willing to provide them their constitutional rights while holding them accountable. Impeachment is one of the most divisive things the Democratic leadership could be doing right now.”

As divisive as Johnson finds impeachment, he said Trump has said and done some things in recent weeks the Representative finds problematic. However, Johnson said there are other accountability mechanisms he would rather see.

“Number one, we need to keep the peace for days,” said Johnson. “Number two, we need to bring this country back together. And number three, we do want to hold people who have done wrong accountable, but with due process. Impeachment does not meet any of those three main priorities.”

Johnson also said impeachment would mainly be politically-motivated and says he is unsure what impeachment would provide as an accountability mechanism.

Impeachment would not bar Trump from holding future office-- that requires an additional vote-- but the impeachment does pave the way to that ban.

Wyoming’s lone representative, the House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, was one of 10 Republicans to vote against Trump. In a statement Tuesday, Cheney said, “The President of the united states summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.”

Cheney described Trump’s actions as a betrayal of his office and constitution.

A spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will not convene until next week for Trump’s trial.

