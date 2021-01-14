Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department looks to buy new truck worth nearly a million dollars

Fire Chief Jason Culberson made his case to the Working Committee of the council, saying a new...
Fire Chief Jason Culberson made his case to the Working Committee of the council, saying a new ladder truck at the station will grow their capabilities in that part of the city.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Fire Department is requesting nearly $1,000,000 from the City Council to purchase a new ladder truck for the southwest fire station.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson made his case to the Working Committee of the council, saying a new ladder truck at the station will grow their capabilities in that part of the city.

He said that new equipment is needed every year.

”We have a large fleet, we have eight stations in the city, and so those are constantly in different stages in life, and they just continually need to be replaced,” Culberson said.

Culberson said that an ordinary fire tuck costs nearly $500,000, while ladder trucks cost about $995,000.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
A horse barn's roof caught wind - literally - after strong gusts stripped it from its frame...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
High winds seen in area.
Strong winds seen across KOTA Territory