Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was found dead in a motel parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police found 38-year-old Dustin Sharpbutte of Rapid City lying in the Latrobe Avenue parking lot around 2 p.m. on Jan. 13. Rapid City Police attempted emergency life-saving measures, and after a medical unit came to the scene, they pronounced him dead.

Sharpbutte’s death is under investigation now, and police believe his death due to a medical incident. There were no signs of trauma or other foul play after an autopsy, Brendyn Medina with the Rapid City Police Department said. Toxicology results haven’t been finalized yet, though.

