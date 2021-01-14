Advertisement

Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year

From Jan. 9-14, Northern Cheyenne youth will make the subzero journey from Nebraska to Montana.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - For 25 years, a group of Cheyenne people retraced their ancestors’ footsteps, running 400 miles in just four days.

A few people from the Northern Cheyenne Tribe wanted a way to honor their relatives, so they created the Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run.

But they weren’t the first to make the run.

In 1879, Northern Cheyenne members broke out of Fort Robinson in Nebraska and made a 400-mile trek to their homeland in Montana. Typically, the run sees a hundred or more young people, but with COVID, organizers scaled the number down to around 30.

Krystal Two Bulls, daughter of the original organizers, says this year’s run is as important as ever, to not only remember their ancestors but continue a tradition during a difficult time in history.

”These young people get to complete a journey that our ancestors didn’t get to complete, and they get to bring that prayer and that power back to our community, in a time when we really desperately need it,” Two Bulls said.

Runners began the 400-mile journey last Saturday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 p.m., running from Crawford, Nebraska to Hot Springs, SD. They’ll end in Busby, Montana, where their ancestors’ remains were laid to rest.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

