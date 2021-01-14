Advertisement

Johnson will wait to get COVID-19 vaccine after statewide poll

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOTA) - In a statement sent earlier Thursday, Representative Dusty Johnson said he’s going to “wait his turn” to receive the vaccine.

The statement came in response to a poll in which 9,000 South Dakotan’s weighed in on whether the state’s lone representative should get the shot.

“It’s been a tough year, but the approval of a vaccine has been the light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is leading in vaccine distribution because of our collaborative efforts and lack of bureaucracy – I encourage all South Dakotans to get your dose as soon as it’s available. Our state is engaged in this discussion, and I’m grateful for the input of my constituents throughout this poll. I will respect the results, and I will wait my turn to get the vaccine.”

More than 56% person of respondents said Johnson should wait, while nearly 44% said receiving the vaccine now would instill public confidence.

Members of Congress were offered early access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
Breaking down COVID-19 conspiracy theories
A horse barn's roof caught wind - literally - after strong gusts stripped it from its frame...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
High winds seen in area.
Strong winds seen across KOTA Territory