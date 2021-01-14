Advertisement

Firefighters raise money for elderly woman who lost son’s ashes in house fire

By WRAL Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:13 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina woman had a tough and tragic 2020: her son died from COVID-19, and she lost one house due to money problems and another when it burned down. But firefighters pitched in to make sure the new year is looking up.

When the shed 76-year-old Betty Campbell had been living in burned down, she lost her son, Eric Dunlap’s, ashes. He died from COVID-19 last April, a month after she could no longer afford the rent on her house.

“I can never recover,” Campbell said. “It really hurts, especially when I know my child is in there, burned up again.”

Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 raised $4,000 for 76-year-old Betty Campbell after the...
Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 raised $4,000 for 76-year-old Betty Campbell after the shed she had been living in burned down.(Source: WRAL via CNN)

Campbell had been working two jobs and living in a shed in her sister, Mae Bryant’s, yard because she has trouble getting up and down the stairs inside the house. But on New Year’s Eve, an electrical fire consumed the shed.

Thankfully, Campbell was inside the house with her sister at the time, but all her belongings were lost.

“I just thank God because I could have been in there, asleep,” Campbell said.

Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 came to knock down the flames, and into the next day, Capt. Dena Ali says she couldn’t get Campbell off her mind. So, Ali went on Facebook, hoping to raise a few hundred dollars to buy Campbell some clothes. Within 24 hours, she’d received $4,000.

“It’s just absolutely heartwarming,” Ali said. “We’re not as divided as we think. I think we really, truly share this common humanity that makes people want to look out for each other.”

In addition to the donations, Victor Company, a non-profit made up of minority Raleigh firefighters, worked with a company called Ameriglide to install a stair lift in Campbell’s sister’s house for free.

“There is a God that sits high and looks low. There are people who will come when you need them,” Bryant said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs