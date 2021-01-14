Advertisement

Extreme Winds Today; High Wind Warning in Effect

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As promised, a dangerous high wind event has developed for us overnight into today. Frequent wind gusts to 75 miles per hour have been reported, with a gust of 93 miles per hour reported in Buffalo, SD overnight. These intense winds will continue all day as high winds aloft are translated down to the surface.

No additional precipitation is expected other than some northern hills flurries today. A few slippery roads have been reported in the hills and northeast Wyoming following last night’s brief shot of rain and snow.

Winds will slowly diminish from west to east Friday, but even through Saturday, breezy conditions will continue.

A weak system may spark a few snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning.

