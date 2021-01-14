Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials

By CNN
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson has announced positive early results from its experimental coronavirus vaccine as it continues with the final stages of testing.

The company says early stage trials show the vaccine creates an immune response in nearly all volunteers with minimal side effects after just one dose.

The final Phase 3 trials will ultimately determine how well the vaccine protects people from coronavirus. The company is also studying whether a second dose increases efficacy or durability of the immune response.

Johnson & Johnson expects to put out more details later this month and to apply for authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not long after that.

The FDA has given emergency use authorization to two coronavirus vaccines – one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. Both were about 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease in their Phase 3 trials.

Johnson & Johnson is contracted to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government if it wins approval from the FDA.

However, the New York Times reported Wednesday that the company was behind schedule in its production. In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it was “premature” to talk about its vaccine supply, but it was confident it would be able to meet its government commitments.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs