Woman admits to assisting Pine Ridge murder suspect avoid police

Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday...
Police are looking for Colton Bagola, wanted in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. (photo courtesy OST Police Department) (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman admitted to helping a murder suspect avoid police by driving the suspect from Pine Ridge to Rapid City and failing to report the shooting.

Jamie Ann Richards, 20, plead guilty Wednesday morning in federal court. According to the factual basis statement, Richards knew that Sloane Bull Bear had been shot and killed in Pine Ridge on Dec. 17, 2019.  

Colton Bagola, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in that death.  

The factual basis statement also says Richards drove Bagola to Rapid City and helped him hide from law enforcement.

Richards faces three years in prison.

