State lawmakers introduce legislation to designate Juneteenth as working holiday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Juneteenth, otherwise known as June 19, 1865, is recognized on the fact slavery in the United States had been abolished, and the slaves were now free.

Senate Bill 71, introduced by Senator Colin, is an act to designate Juneteenth as a working holiday.

SB 71 states, “Juneteenth is recognized due to the fact that on June 19, 1865, the slaves of Texas, a geographically remote region of the confederacy, were officially informed by units of the United States military that the Civil War was over, that slavery in the United States had been abolished and that the slaves were now free persons.”

After protests broke out in 2020, there has been a larger effort to recognize the Juneteenth.

When passed, Juneteenth will be held as a working holiday, which would not grant people a day off from work.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.