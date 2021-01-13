Rep. Johnson says he’s won’t vote to impeach Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s lone representative Dusty Johnson said he won’t be voting to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Johnson, a Republican, released a statement as the House begins proceedings to impeach President Trump for the second time. This comes a week after Trump supporters broke into the Capitol to protest election results.

“Last Wednesday was a tragic event in our country’s history. Those who turned to violence must be held accountable for their actions, although political leaders deserve some blame, as well. That was true as violence rocked our cities last summer, and it is just as true now,” the statement read.

“But a snap impeachment is the wrong approach. There is only one week remaining in the president’s term. It is an act sure to divide our country, and Democratic leaders are making a mistake pursuing it. I’ll be voting against impeaching President Trump.”

At least five Republicans say they will join Democrats in voting to remove Trump from office. One of them is Wyoming’s Representative Liz Cheney, the third top-ranking House Republican. The article of impeachment charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”

Previously, Johnson voted to certify the Election College results to make President-elect Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States.

