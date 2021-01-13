Advertisement

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik.(Jeopardy!)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “Jeopardy!” has announced a roster of well-known guest hosts set to take the podium of the popular quiz show later this season, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

The list includes iconic journalist and author Katie Couric, Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker and actress, author, host and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

As part of each guest host’s appearance, the show will make a donation to a charity of the host’s choice. The amount donated will equal the amount of winnings contestants accumulate during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards will also serve as guest host for two weeks, immediately following a set of episodes currently airing featuring former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings as host.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Richards said. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Trebek died in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had served as host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984.

Richards says the show will announce additional guest hosts later in the season.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The non-traditional unit works to keep homeless and non-homeless community members safe.
Police investigate death of Rapid City man found in motel parking lot
Lemmon fire
Fire burning near Lemmon
body recovered
Arnson Absolu now faces third first-degree murder charge in death of Dakota Zaiser
Winds ripped the metal roof off of Barn 4 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City,...
Extreme winds rip roof off Fairgrounds barn weeks before stock show
South Dakota gets COVID-19 vaccine to elderly, ‘high risk’ ahead of schedule

Latest News

In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
The Fort Robinson Outbreak Spiritual Run is a way for youth to remember the few Northern...
Northern Cheyenne kids run 400 miles to honor history for 25th year
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots at all-time highs