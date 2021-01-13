January’s Pennywise with Paula

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paula Vogelgesang with Pennywise shares her money-saving tips she’s been gathering all month long.

To kick off 2020, a pine sap remover.

“This was sent in by a gentleman from the Rapid City area. He has found a way to take pine sap off of the vehicles and motor homes, etc. All it is simply rubbing alcohol! He just puts some on a rag and says that ‘it just melts the sap off in seconds, leaves no dullness at all!’ This one will be a hit for sure with folks that live anywhere there are ‘drippy trees’,” said Paula.

Next, ice-free window panes.

“Rubbing alcohol to the rescue again. Just soak a sponge in alcohol and rub it on the windows every few days, windows never did ‘ice over’. I’ve done this several times myself in past years and it really does work!” said Paula.

She also had a good tip for saving soap.

“A reader wrote that she takes the ‘bits and dabs of hand soap and chops it into an old soap bottle, adds a little water and lets it get liquid, then puts it in the bathroom for the kids to use to wash their hands,” said Paula. “This way she ‘doesn’t waste a penny’ of the money she spent on soap!”

And finally, a cheap, easy and safe oven cleaner. Made with ingredients you can find at home.

“I’ve had several requests to repeat this oven cleaner recipe again so, here goes...

¼ cup dish soap

½ cup lemon juice

1 cup vinegar

1 ¼ cups water

Mix and put in a spray bottle. Spray the mix on the stovetop and in the oven and let it sit for a while and then wipe clean. I use this because it doesn’t cost much to make and has no harsh chemicals in it in case a kid would get into it.

Years ago when I was in first grade, there was a young boy in my class who had gotten into some commercial oven cleaner at about seven months of age and it ate up a good part of the right side of his face before his Mom could get it washed off,” said Paula. “I’ve never forgotten it and refuse to use any of that stuff with lye in it.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.