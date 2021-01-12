Nice Tuesday but Windy Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We basked in the Winter sun yesterday, and we will still take in the rays Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

We are under a dome of high pressure right now, and we’ll stay well-protected by the dome until the end of the day Wednesday. That’s when the next round of moisture comes to us by way of the “Pineapple Express” (a long line of Pacific moisture that flows in from Hawaii). Our temperatures will drop, but we won’t have the drastically cold temperatures that sometimes come along with the cold fronts that come our way this time of the year.

The other story is the the wind. As our dome erodes winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon. We will see northwest winds of 35-55mph with gusts of 70mph. High profile vehicles traveling along I-90 need to be on the lookout for tough driving conditions. The winds are slated to die down by Thursday afternoon.

Our region will have a rain/snow mix moving in Wednesday. Some of us in the higher elevations could see an inch or two by the end of Thursday, but I think overall most of us will see more of a mix of rain and snow mix with only about an inch of accumulation. Highs in the 30s overnight into Tuesday. Sunny highs Tuesday in the upper 50s.

