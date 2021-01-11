Advertisement

Uptick in retail sales at the Rushmore mall post holiday season

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Many consumers turn to online shopping during the pandemic. Due to the coronavirus impact, nationwide retailers have closed doors, filed for bankruptcies, and thousands of businesses have laid-off employees.

However, the Rushmore mall is noticing a huge increase in sales compared to last year. Sandy Brockhouse, General manager of the Rushmore mall says she is looking forward to the new year.

“Although past year was challenging for several retailers, we really feel that this year was on the surface of some great things and great things as malls in general as people are wanting to get out there wanting to shop, yes there’s a little bit of pent up probably boredom, but there is also this urge to want to be in a community setting, people love people”

In 2021, Brockhouse says we can see some changes, the mall is always looking to expand and open more stores.

“We are seeing more shoppers, we are seeing more money spent, more money spent more transaction and overall, we’re just seeing an encouraging trend, for retail in general”

