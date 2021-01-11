Advertisement

South Dakota reports slight decrease in active cases, 181 new COVID-19 cases

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 103,499. Of those cases, 96,812 have recovered. Active cases decreased by 139 to 5,102 Monday.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Monday to 242. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 8.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 20.9% of ICU beds. Officials say 41.8% of hospital beds and 42.6% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,917 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Deaths remained at 1,556 Monday. Over the weekend, the Department of Health reported 29 more South Dakotans who have died due to COVID-19.

Last week, the South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020. The report shows COVID-19 as the third-highest cause of death for South Dakota residents, just under cancer and heart disease. November was the month with the most deaths. According to the report, 622 of 1,427 deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, 38,360 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile...
With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
2 dead after ATV falls through ice on South Dakota lake
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
RNC: GOV KRISTI NOEM (FULL REMARKS)
Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit

Latest News

Statewide Homeless count to be conducted
Northwestern Energy announces Bob Glanzer Generating Station
If you're coming home from work or school after a long day, a warm bath can help you unwind....
Make Sunday’s DIY Bath Salts
Bureau of Land Management
OST opposes year-round drilling in Converse County authorized by Bureau of Land Management