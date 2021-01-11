Advertisement

South Dakota governor calls new Georgia senators communists

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem(South Dakota Government)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A day after she called for peace and healing following the riots at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called Georgia’s two incoming Democratic senators communists.

Noem made her comments about incoming Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in an op-ed published Friday by the conservative online magazine The Federalist. In her piece, which focuses on her views about what the Republican Party must do going forward, Noem criticized the election of Ossoff and Warnock in Tuesday’s runoff election.

“The idea that Georgia, of all places, could elect two communists to the United States Senate was ridiculous,” wrote Noem, a staunch Trump supporter who campaigned for Georgia’s Republican incumbents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Just a day earlier, Noem used her gubernatorial Twitter account to denounce Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, saying, “There are consequences for how we talk to each other in this country. Today, let’s all pray for healing and peace for our nation.”

South Dakota Democrats criticized Noem’s op-ed, the Argus Leader reported.

“Gov. Noem claims that ‘words have consequences,’ and there is no better example of this than her emulating President Trump’s rhetoric as she campaigned for him across the country,” said Pam Cole, executive director of the state’s Democratic Party. “Now she states we should all join together, but in the next breath berates her own Republican Party for allowing ‘communists’ to be elected in Georgia.”

Asked by the newspaper if Noem’s op-ed met the standard of conduct she called for in her tweet, her spokesman, Ian Fury, doubled down on her false claim.

Republicans tried to paint Ossoff and Warnock as socialists during the campaign leading up to Tuesday’s election, with Perdue running ads that lobbed a false claim that Ossoff was endorsed by the Communist Party USA. A fact check by The Associated Press debunked that claim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after ATV falls through ice on South Dakota lake
Roman Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile...
With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
During a media tour on January 5, Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers said they’re doing their best to...
Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers try not need RCPD
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers

Latest News

Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
South Dakota GOP lawmakers not worried about armed protests
Local historian weighs in on significance of the Capitol riots
The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about...
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters