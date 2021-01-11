Advertisement

South Dakota GOP lawmakers not worried about armed protests

South Dakota lawmakers in Pierre prepared to launch the legislative session with few concerns about armed groups.
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the same day that violent riots broke out in Washington DC. The protests in Pierre remained peaceful.(Austin Goss (DNN/KOTA/KEVN))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Despite the FBI on Monday warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the coming days, South Dakota lawmakers in Pierre prepared to launch the legislative session with few concerns about armed groups.

Sen. John Wiik, a Big Stone City Republican says he’s not worried at all about armed protests, but raised doubts about whether it was Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol last week.

Other Republican lawmakers say they are either not aware or not concerned about protests at the state Capitol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after ATV falls through ice on South Dakota lake
Roman Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile...
With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
During a media tour on January 5, Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers said they’re doing their best to...
Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers try not need RCPD
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers

Latest News

Rushmore mall notices an increase in sales compared to last year
Uptick in retail sales at the Rushmore mall post holiday season
COVID-19 testing administered on the first day of the 2021 spring semester
Black Hills State University students transition into in-person learning
A sheet of paper taped to a window reading "NO TRESPASSING" warns the reader from entering one...
Hideaway Hills: hidden mine, derelict homes, abandoned community
SD’s largest agriculture organization opposes agriculture, environment and natural resources department merger